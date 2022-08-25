NEET UG 2022 result date, time: NTA NEET UG result schedule expected SOON at neet.nta.nic.in

The NEET UG 2022 result once released, will be available to download on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the result for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 anytime soon. As per reports, NEET UG 2022 result to be released by August 31. However, NTA has not announced any official date for the declaration of the result yet. NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheets will be available at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET Result 2022 is expected to release its official answer key this week. NTA will also release the OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam.

Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates will be able to challenge the responses by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 per cent of all India quota and 85 per cent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET counselling on mcc.nic.in.

NTA NEET UG 2022 result: Steps to check

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘NEET UG 2022 result’ link available on the homepage

On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information

Check your NEET UG 2022 result on the screen.

General Category students need a minimum of 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.