ICSE ISC Board Exams 2022: How to better prepare your studies for latest reduced syllabus

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has published a notification stating that the syllabus for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations for the year 2022 has been reduced. This decision was taken considering the challenges arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted teaching-learning activities.

Students are now under pressure to adapt to the new syllabus guidelines and perform well in the examinations. Here are few tips to ensure effective and structured preparation for the examinations.

1. Updated resources

While preparing for examinations under these circumstances, it is essential that students have access to the latest, updated resources. Having access to the most current resources instills confidence in the students and removes uncertainty and ambiguity from their preparation strategy.

While preparing for examinations under these circumstances, it is essential that students have access to the latest, updated resources. Having access to the most current resources instills confidence in the students and removes uncertainty and ambiguity from their preparation strategy.

2. Exam-oriented preparation

Having an exam-oriented strategy ensures that students are aware of key strategies to obtain high scores.

Having the latest Solved Papers with Topper's Answers, previous years' Board Examination Questions, and Marking Scheme answers with detailed explanations can be helpful. Examiners Comments and Answering Tips provide expert-level assistance to students in exam preparation. For a systematic & methodical study strategy, previous years' Question Papers with Solutions can be segregated chapter-wise & topic-wise.

3. Practice Latest Typologies & Adequate Revision

Students need to be thoroughly adept at solving different typologies of questions. The correct test of conceptual understanding is the ability of students to solve a broad-based set of questions based on a topic.

Students need to practice the latest typologies of questions as per the Board's latest specimen papers for board exams 2022 preparation with the latest reduced syllabus 2021-2022 for ICSE Class 10 & ISC Class 12.

Conceptual understanding needs to be reinforced with adequate revision. Side-by-side revision is critical to supplement learning and build retention.

Study materials should cover the latest typologies of questions as per the Board's latest specimen papers.

Chapter-wise and topic-wise introductions enable quick revision. Revision Notes help reinforce key concepts. Pedagogical features like Topics found Difficult & Suggestions for students enable students to clarify doubts.

Features like Commonly Made Errors and Answering Tips ensure that students bear in mind common pitfalls and avoid them.

4. Retention-led learning

Students need to practice innovative learning methods to ensure that they have high retention and recall of concepts learned. By varying their learning methods, students can vastly improve their learning experience and enhance retention.

Innovative features like Concept videos and Mind Maps can reinforce key concepts and encourage retention-led learning.

Conclusion

Students can follow these tips to ensure that they have a robust exam preparation strategy. Following these tips will also reduce exam-related stress.

Disclaimer- Brand desk content