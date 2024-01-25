Meet IAS officer, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, quits job after 12 years due to...

This man cracked the UPSC exam without coaching and then IAS post after serving for some time. Know his story here.

UPSC aspirants spend 17 to 18 hours a day studying. Even then, some take multiple attempts to crack the IAS exam. The UPSC exam is considered one of the toughest exams in the world. For most people clearing the UPSC exam and becoming an IAS, IPS, or IRS officer is the ultimate goal. But, some people have left the services to pursue something else in life.



One such IAS officer was Arun Kumar who resigned from the civil services to take up teaching underprivileged UPSC aspirants. Arun Kumar is an IAS officer of batch 1994. He left the services to teach underprivileged aspirants.

Arun Kumar believes that no capable aspirant to miss out on the opportunity to crack the exam just because they can not afford coaching classes. He teaches UPSC aspirants for free at the Bank of holy Ganges in Bihar.

Arun Kumar was pursuing his higher studies at St. Xavier's College in Ranchi when the thought of clearing the UPSC exam came to him. After that, he started preparing for the exam on his own alongside college. He cracked the exam and took the charge of an IAS officer.

Meanwhile, his wife, Ritu Jaiswal is a social worker. She inspired Arun Kumar to give back to the society. After serving for 12 years in the civil services, he decided to resign from his post and start giving free coaching to underprivileged UPSC aspirants.

Arun Kumar decided to do these outdoor classes every morning to save the expense of infrastructure, according to The Better India.

