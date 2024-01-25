Twitter
Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

Meet Indian genius, farmer's son who cracked IIT-JEE exam at 13, PhD at 24, he is now...

This person is the youngest to crack the IIT JEE with All India Rank (AIR) 670. Know his inspiring story here.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

Millions of aspirants appear for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) every year. The JEE is conducted to select eligible candidates to get admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) around the country. Out of the millions of applicants, only a few thousand manage to crack the exam. Some aspirants even take multiple attempts to crack the exam. 

Today, let's talk about this person who cracked the IIT entrance exam at the mere age of 13. Satyam Kumar became the youngest Indian to crack the IIT JEE in 2012 with All India Rank (AIR) 670. 

Satyam hails from Bhojpur district in Bihar. He is the son of a farmer. To prepare for the JEE, he moved to Kota, Rajasthan. Satyam cracked the JEE twice. He first cracked the JEE in 2011, he was only 12 years of age at the time. Satyam Kumar secured AIR 8137 in his first attempt but he was not happy with his rank. 

He decided to appear for the IIT JEE again. Satyam continued his hard work and dedicated his entire time to the preparations. He appeared for the IIT JEE for a second time in 2012 at the age of 13. Satyam's hard work paid off and this time he secured an AIR 670. 

Read: Meet man who failed in CA exam, wanted to become IAS officer, now makes Rs 150 crore per year by selling tea

Subsequently, he secured a seat in the prestigious IIT Kanpur. He completed his BTech-MTech from IIT Kanpur in Electrical Engineering. Later he went to the University of Texas at Austin to pursue a PhD. He was only 24 years old when he had already completed his PhD.

After his education was finished he started working at Apple as a Machine Learning Intern where is worked for four months, as per his LinkedIn page. He is presently a Graduate Research Assistant at the University of Texas. 

