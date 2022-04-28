HPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for various technician posts at hindustanpetroleum.com, check eligibility, steps to apply

File photo

HPCL Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is inviting applications for various posts of Technician. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of HPCL at hindustanpetroleum.com. This HPCL recruitment drive will fill a total of 186 vacancies for Technicians. The last date to apply is May 21, 2022.

HPCL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Operations Technician: 94 posts

Boiler Technician: 18 posts

Maintenance Technician(Mechanical): 14 posts

Maintenance Technician(Electrical): 17 posts

Maintenance Technician(Instrumentation): 9 posts

Lab Analyst: 16 posts

Jr Fire & Safety Inspector: 18 posts

HPCL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have cleared qualifying examinations in relevant disciplines. All the qualifications should be full-time regular course recognized by the respective State Board or applicable competent authority. Courses offered through part-time or distance mode for employed person will not be entertained for the purpose of educational eligibility criteria.

Except for Junior Fire & Safety Inspector positions, the Candidates (belonging to General, EWS and OBC-NC category) should have secured a minimum of 60% (aggregate in all semesters/years) marks in qualifying diploma / Degree examinations, relaxed to 50% (aggregate in all semesters/years) marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through the Debit / Credit card/UPI/Net Banking

For UR, OBC-NC and EWS candidates: 590/-

For SC, ST and PwBD candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Official website portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

HPCL Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Online application starting date: April 22, 2022

Last date to apply online: May 21, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test (CBT).

Notification: hindustanpetroleum.com