How to become IAS officer? Know all about UPSC exams, qualification, exam pattern, age limit

After clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, candidates become IAS, IPS, IES or IFS officers are selected, who have different functions and different roles.

How to become an IAS officer and what are the strengths of an IAS officer?

Education qualification to become an IAS officer?

In order to become an IAS, applicants have to clear the Civil Service Examination (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The applicant must be a graduate in any subject or stream. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is considered to be one of the toughest examinations in India and students preparing for it have to work hard.

Age Limit for Civil Service Exam

The minimum age of students to appear for the UPSC civil service examination is 21 years. General category (General Category) applicants can appear in this examination 6 times up to the maximum age of 32 years. The age limit for ST-SC is 21 years to 37 years, while students of this category have no limit to attempt exams. The age limit for OBCs is 21 to 35 years and students of this category can appear for the exam 9 times. The age limit for physically disabled candidates is 21 to 42 years. General and OBC candidates can appear for the exam 9 times in this category, while there is no limit for ST-SC.

Subject selection is very important

For the civil service examination, you have to choose the subject from a total of 25 subjects. When selecting a subject, note that you choose the subject in which it is easier for you to study. After class X, select the subject you are interested in and which you can choose during the civil service exam. Choosing a subject you like will also make it easier for you to prepare.

Time management

Time management is very important for preparing for the UPSC exam. Create a routine for yourself and prepare accordingly. Be aware of current affairs and read newspapers and magazines every day for this. Make separate notes for each subject and keep regular revisions. At the same time, you can also take the help of coaching for studies, although this is not necessarily necessary. You can take mock tests to prepare for the exam, which will make you practice.

Three stages of UPSC exam

Students have to clear 3 stages to pass the UPSC exam. Candidates first have to pass the preliminary examination, they then have to appear for the Mains exam. Following which the candidates are called for an interview.

Prelims exam

UPSC prelims exam consists of two papers of two hours each. The second paper is CSAT qualifying and requires 33 per cent marks to pass. On the other hand, on the basis of the first paper, the cutoff is prepared and the candidates are selected for the Mains exam accordingly.

Mains

The Mains exam consists of two language papers, which require 33 per cent marks for qualification. Both papers are three hours each. A paper consists of essays and two essays are to be written on different topics of your choice in 3 hours. In addition, general studies have four papers that take three hours each. Finally, there is an optional paper, which consists of two exams and the subject is selected by the candidate. All the papers except qualifying are included in the merit list of the men's exam.

Interview

After the Mains result is out, the candidate has to fill in a Detailed Application Form (DAF) based on which personality test is conducted. Questions are asked during the interview only on the basis of information filled in the form. The merit list is prepared by adding the numbers found in the interview and based on this the All India ranking is decided.

IAS posts based on rankings

Rankings of different categories (General, SC, ST, OBC, EWS) are prepared and IAS, IPS or IFS rank is given on the basis of that. Top rankers get IAS, but sometimes if the preference of top rankers is IPS or IRS, even those with lower ranks can get IAS posts. Those ranked next get IPS and IFS posts.

IAS officers work in various ministries

Candidates clearing UPSC get a chance to work in the bureaucratic structure of the country through the IAS. However, the selected candidates are trained before that. IAS officers are appointed to various ministries and departments of administration. The Cabinet Secretary is the senior-most post for an IAS officer.