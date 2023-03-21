Search icon
GATE 2023 scorecard link active: Official website, direct link, how to check, and other details

GATE 2023 scorecard link has been activated for candidates to check at the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

GATE 2023 scorecard released | Photo: PTI

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 scorecard has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur today (March 21). Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 can check and download their scorecard from the official website--gate.iitk.ac.in. 

To check the scorecard, candidates will need to login to their GATE GOAPS portals to access the GATE scorecard. Candidates will be allowed to download the GATE scorecard for free till May 31 and a fee of Rs 500 will be payable to access the scorecard. 

Read: BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: Bihar Inter exam toppers to get 1 lakh cash prize, laptop, and other goodies

GATE 2023 scorecard: How to check 

  • Go to the official website-gate.iitk.ac.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the GATE GOAPS link
  • A new login page would open
  • Key in your User ID and password
  • Access the GATE login and check the scorecard
  • Now, check and download the GATE 2023 scorecard
  • Take a print out for future references. 

GATE Scorecard 2023: Validity

GATE 2023 scorecard is valid for three years from the date of the GATE result. The GATE information handout reads, "GATE 2023 score is valid for THREE YEARS from the date of announcement of the results."

