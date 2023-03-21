GATE 2023 scorecard link active: Official website, direct link, how to check, and other details

GATE 2023 scorecard released | Photo: PTI

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 scorecard has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur today (March 21). Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 can check and download their scorecard from the official website--gate.iitk.ac.in.

To check the scorecard, candidates will need to login to their GATE GOAPS portals to access the GATE scorecard. Candidates will be allowed to download the GATE scorecard for free till May 31 and a fee of Rs 500 will be payable to access the scorecard.

GATE 2023 scorecard: How to check

Go to the official website-gate.iitk.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the GATE GOAPS link

A new login page would open

Key in your User ID and password

Access the GATE login and check the scorecard

Now, check and download the GATE 2023 scorecard

Take a print out for future references.

GATE Scorecard 2023: Validity

GATE 2023 scorecard is valid for three years from the date of the GATE result. The GATE information handout reads, "GATE 2023 score is valid for THREE YEARS from the date of announcement of the results."