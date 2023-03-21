Search icon
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: Bihar Inter exam toppers to get 1 lakh cash prize, laptop, and other goodies

The students who top the BSEB Bihar Inter exam 2023 will get many expensive rewards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Bihar Board Inter Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Board of Secondary Education Bihar (BSEB) has released the Inter result 2023 today (March 21) at the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As many as 13 lakh candidates appeared for the Bihar board class 12 exam 2023. 

Candidates can also check their results via SMS by typing "BIHAR12 ROLL-NUMBER" and sending it to 56263. Bihar Board 12th mark sheet can be downloaded from the DigiLocker website by selecting the 'BSEB' option and entering their roll number, roll code, and enrollment number.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: Rewards 

This year the board has announced a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a laptop, and a kindle for the inter-exam toppers. For second-rank holders, there is a 75,000 cash prize, a laptop, and a kindle and a 50,000 cash prize, a laptop, and a kindle for Rank 3 in all three streams. 4th, 5th, and 6th rankers will receive cash prizes and laptops.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: Toppers 

Mohaddesa has topped the Arts stream with 475 marks or 95% marks. In the science stream, Ayushi Nandan topped and in the Commerce stream, Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak topped with 475 marks or 95% marks.

This year, girls outshone boys in every stream:

Arts 

  • Girls scored a pass percentage of 84.33%
  • Boys scored a pass percentage of 80.16%

Commerce

  • Girls scored a pass percentage of 96.39%
  • Boys scored a pass percentage of 92.65%

Science

  • Girls scored a pass percentage of 86.98%
  • Boys scored a pass percentage of 82.35%
