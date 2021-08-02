GAIL Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for Manager, Senior Engineer and other posts â€“ Check eligibility, salary a

GAIL is inviting applications for 220 Manager, Senior Engineer, Senior Officer and Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of GAIL, gailonline.com. The last date to apply for the recruitment is August 5, 2021.

GAIL Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Manager

No. of Vacancy: 17

Pay Scale: 70,000 – 2,00,000/-

Post: Senior Engineer

No. of Vacancy: 115

Pay Scale: 60,000 – 1,80,000/-

Post: Senior Officer

No. of Vacancy: 69

Pay Scale: 60,000 – 1,80,000/-

Post: Officer

No. of Vacancy: 19

Pay Scale: 50,000 – 1,60,000/-

GAIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Manager: Candidate must have done CA/ CMA (ICWA) OR Bachelor Degree in Engineering with minimum 65% marks and Two years MBA and Minimum 04 (Four) years post qualification executive experience.

Senior Engineer: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in relevant discipline with minimum of 65% marks and a minimum of one-year post qualification experience.

Senior Officer: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree OR Bachelor Degree in Engineering in a relevant discipline and MBA OR CA OR LLB and Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification experience.

Officer: Candidate must have a Master’s Degree (M.Sc.) in Chemistry OR Bachelor degree of minimum 3 years OR Master Degree in Hindi Literature with minimum 60% marks. Should have English as one of the subjects in Graduation and Minimum 03 (Three) years post qualification experience.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through the website gailonline.com.

GAIL Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on group discussion/skill test and/or Interview.

GAIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: gailonline.com