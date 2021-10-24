DU Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for various non-teaching posts â€“ Check salary, selection process and other details

Delhi University (DU) is inviting applications for Junior Assistant, Administrative Officer, Librarian and other vacancies in Bharati College. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of Bharati College on bharaticollege.du.ac.in. The last date to apply is till November 13, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 11 Non-Teaching vacancies in Bharati College.

DU Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Administrative Officer: 1 Post

Librarian: 1 Post

Director, Physical Education: 1 Post

OMSP (Instructor): 1 Post

Junior Assistant: 3 Posts

Tabla Accompanist: 1 Post

Computer Lab Attendant: 1 Post

Library Attendant: 2 Posts

DU Recruitment 2021 Salary details

Administrative Officer: Level 10 (Pay Scale Rs 56100-177500

Librarian: Level 10 (Pay Scale Rs 57700-182400)

Director, Physical Education Level 10 (Pay Scale Rs 57700-182400)

OMSP (Instructor) Level 7 (Pay Scale Rs 44900-142400)

Junior Assistant Level 2 (Pay Scale Rs 19900-63200)

Computer Lab Attendant Level 1 (Pay Scale Rs. 18000-56900)

Library Attendant: Level 1 (Pay Scale Rs. 18000-56900)

DU Recruitment 2021 Selection process: Candidates will appear for a written examination.

DU Recruitment 2021 Application Fees: For UR/OBC/EWS category, candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 500 as application fees while SC/ST category candidates will have to shell out Rs 250 as fees. PwBD candidates and Women applicants are exempted from application fees.

DU Recruitment 2021 Notification: bharaticollege.du.ac.in