DU NCWEB Admissions 2019: 6th cut off list for BA(Prog), BCom released; check du.ac.in

The sixth cut off list for admission to courses offered under the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) at the Delhi University (DU) has been released at the varsity's official website -- du.ac.in.

In most colleges, the general category seats are already depleted, while admissions for the reserved category seats are still on.

All the candidates who had been waiting for the list can check their result after following the direct links given here.

Candidates are requested to note that the details of the cut off percentage of marks have been provided in the enclosed charts, according to a DU press release dated August 13, 2019.

1) Direct link to 6th Cut off List for DU NCWEB Admissions 2019 for BA (Prog)

2) Direct link to 6th Cut off List for DU NCWEB Admissions 2019 for BCom

Once selected, the candidates are requested to pay their respective requisite admission fees as soon as possible to secure their positions.

