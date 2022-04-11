Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Apply for various non-teaching staff posts at du.ac.in, check pay scale, eligibility

Gargi College, University of Delhi is inviting applications for 23 Senior Personal Assistant, Junior Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Library Attendant and Laboratory Assistant posts. The last date to apply is April 23, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, du.ac.in.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Senior Personal Assistant

No. of Post: 01

Pay Scale: Level-07

Post: Laboratory Assistant (Botany & Chemistry)

No. of Post: 02

Pay Scale: Level-4

Post: Junior Assistant

No. of Post: 02

Pay Scale: Level-2

Post: Library Attendant

No. of Post: 03

Pay Scale: Level-1

Post: Laboratory Attendant

No. of Post: 15

Pay Scale: Level-1

Delhi University Non-Teaching Posts Eligibility Criteria:

Senior Personal Assistant: A Bachelor Degree from a recognized University and At least 03 years of experience.

Age Limit: 35 years

Laboratory Assistant: Should have passed Senior Secondary (10+2) or an equivalent examination with relevant Science Subject OR Graduate with relevant subject.

Age Limit: 30 years

Junior Assistant: A Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) or its equivalent qualification and having a typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi Typewriting through Computers.

Age Limit: 27 years

Library Attendant: Passed 10th or equivalent and Certificate in Library Science/Library & Information Science from a recognized Institution.

Age Limit: 30 years

Laboratory Attendant: Candidates should have passed 10th or an equivalent examination with science subjects from a recognised board.

Age Limit: 30 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee Online.

For UR/OBC Candidates: 1000/-

For SC/ST/EWS Candidates: 750/-

For PWD/Woman Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Gargi College Official Website gargicollege.in.

Delhi University Non-Teaching Posts Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date for online application submission: April 23, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on a written test/practical test/skill test.