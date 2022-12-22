Delhi schools to follow winter vacation from January 1 to 12, government issues order

Winter vacation in Delhi schools from January 1 to 12, 2023 | Photo: PTI

Delhi government has announced that all schools in Delhi will remain closed from January 1 to 12 as part of winter vacation. The state government has released a notice saying that all government schools will remain closed during winter vacations from January 1 to January 12, 2023, under the orders of the Directorate of Education. Only for the students of classes 9th to 12th, schools will conduct remedial classes from January 2 to 14.

Similarly in Uttar Pradesh, school timings in several districts have been changed due to extremely cold weather and heavy fog. Ghaziabad district magistrate has directed all primary and secondary schools, madrasa education boards, Sanskrit schools, and council schools will begin at 9 am for all classes to ensure student safety as several accidents are being reported due to low visibility.

Rajasthan schools too will follow a vacation for 12 days during winter. The winter vacations in the state will start on December 25 and will continue till January 5, 2023. Rajasthan board or RBSE has increased the duration of winter vacation and decreased the number of holidays in summer vacation.

Upper Punjab will remain closed from January 3 to 13, 2023, while in central and southern Punjab, the winter vacations will be held from December 23, 2022, to January 6, 2023.