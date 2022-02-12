Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Apply for Office Assistant, Sub-Staff posts at centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India (CBI) is inviting applications for Office Assistant and Sub-Staff posts at RSETIs Jabalpur/Madla. The last date to apply is February 19, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, centralbankofindia.co.in.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Office Assistant

No. of Vacancy: 02

Pay Scale: 12,000/-

Post: Attender/Sub-Staff

No. of Vacancy: 02

Pay Scale: 8,000/-

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Office Assistant: Candidate must be a Graduate viz. BSW/ BA, B.com with computer knowledge.

Age Limit: 35 Years

Sub-Staff: Candidate must have passed class 8th.

Age Limit: 18 to 35 Years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply in the prescribed application form send to Regional Manager/Chairman, Local Advisory Committee, Central Bank of India, Regional Office, Polipathar, Gwarighat Road, Jabalpur.

Last date for application form submission: February 19, 2022

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on a Personal interview.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 notification: centralbankofindia.co.in/recruitments