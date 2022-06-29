CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 to be declared on this date: Alternate websites, how to check here

CBSE Class 10-, 12 Result date | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is all set to declare the Class 10, 12 results 2022 on July 4 and July 10. CBSE will declare the Class 10 board results on July 4 and Class 12 board results on July 10. Candidates who appeared for any of the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 from the official website-- cbseresults.nic.in

The weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 board exams will be decided at the time of declaration of the Term II results and accordingly, the final performance will be calculated.

CBSE Class 10, 12 board Results 2022: Alternate websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

Students can also check CBSE results on the UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in

On the official website, click on the CBSE class 12, class 10 result link

You will be redirected to a new page

Log in through your credentials and board roll number

Your CBSE board results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.



Candidates can also check their CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board term 2 results 2022 via the DigiLocker app and the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

