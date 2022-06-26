CBSE Board 10th 12th term 2 results 2022: Know when, where and how to check on official website

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results of the CBSE Class 10th 12th board exams 2022 term 2 soon on its official website. Once released, the link for the same will be activated on the website, cbseresults.nic.in.

Though no official date for the release of the CBSE 10th 12th term 2 results 2022 has been announced yet, sources have said that the evaluation process is almost complete and the scores for the same will be uploaded anytime soon.

Since students can face congestion on the official website due to heavy traffic, below mentioned are some of the alternative websites candidates can visit to check the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 session 2 result 2022.

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2022: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

Students can also check CBSE results on the UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2022: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the official website, click on the CBSE class 12, class 10 result link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Log in through your credentials and board roll number.

Step 5: Your CBSE board results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

CBSE will publish the final results along with term 2 scores. Earlier, the board had announced term 1 results, mentioning only marks secured by students in the first term exam. Final result mark sheets will mention students' pass or fail status, among other details.

The CBSE board exams were conducted in two parts for the last academic sessions. For Term-I, the exams went on for major subjects from November 30 to December 11, 2021. The Term-II exam of the CBSE board was conducted between April 26 and ended on May 24 for Class 10th and June 15 for students of Class 12th.

READ | NTA NEET UG 2022 admit card: When, where, and how to download