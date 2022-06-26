NTA NEET UG 2022 admit card: When, where, and how to download

NTA NEET UG 2022

NTA NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG admit card 2022 soon. In spite of social media campaigns by students and parents to postpone the medical entrance exam due to limited time to prepare, there has been no update regarding the same from authorities and the NEET UG 2022 is scheduled for July 17, 2022, in pen and paper format.

Once the NEET UG 2022 admit card is released, candidates will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of the NTA NEET — neet.nta.nic.in

On the Homepage, Click on the link that reads, “NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card”

Enter the login credentials and click on submit

Your NEET UG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the NEET UG 2022 admit card and take a printout of it for future use.

NEET UG 2022: Exam pattern

The NEET UG examination is a three-and-a-half-hour long examination conducted to select eligible candidates for admission into top medical colleges in undergraduate courses. The NEET 2022 question paper will comprise 200 questions. The paper will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for NEET UG.