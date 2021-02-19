CBSE releases CTET Answer Keys 2021, check how to raise objections

The CBSE CTET exam is conducted once a year for vacancies in government schools like the Kendriya Vidyalayas and the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

CBSE CTET Answer Keys 2021: For those who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET Answer keys. Those candidates who appeared for the CBSE CTET 2021 can download and review the answer keys on the official website: ctet.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

The candidates who appeared for the teacher eligibility test can also raise objections during the window for raising them. It is only after the objections are raised and clarified that the final answer key and result will be released by the CBSE.

The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per question for objections and they can raise their objections on the answer key till February 21. If the CBSE accepts the objection, the candidate will get a full refund of the fees.

Here's how to download the CBSE CTET 2021 answer keys:

-The candidates should first visit the official website: cbse.nic.in or ctet.nic.in

-The candidates are then required to click on the link for downloading the answer key

-The pdf file with the answer keys will be displayed

-The candidates can download and take a print out for future reference

For the CBSE CTET exam that was conducted on January 31, as many as 12,19,220 students appeared for paper 1 and 10,77,842 students appeared for paper 2.

For the students of general category, the candidates need to get at least 60 per cent marks i.e. 90 marks out of 150 for clearing the CBSE CTET exam 2020. The candidates belonging to reserved categories need to get 55 per cent marks i.e. 82 marks out of 150 to clear the exam.

The candidates clearing the part-I exam of CBSE CTET 2021 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5. Those who clear the part-II exam will be eligible to teach in classes 6 to 8.

