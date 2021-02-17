CBSE CTET Answer Key 2021 to be released soon on ctet.nic.in, check how to raise objection, passing criteria

Candidates can download the answer key from the official websites of CBSE CTET i.e ctet.nic.in, cbse.nic.in. once released.

The Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET 2021) was held on Sunday, January 31, 2021. The exam was held in 135 cities across the country. A total of 22 lakh (22,97,062) candidates appeared for the teacher eligibility test this year.

How to download CBSE CTET answer key 2021

Step 1: Visit the websites- cbse.nic.in, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on download answer key link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear

Step 4: Download CTET Answer Key 2021 and take a print out for future reference.

The candidates who have appeared for the CBSE held teacher eligibility test on January 31 can also raise objections following which the final answer key and result will be announced. Last year, the candidates challenged the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 1,000. As per the past trends, the board usually releases the answer keys within 15 to 20 days of conducting the examination.

CBSE CTET 2021 - Passing criteria

The qualifying marks is 60%, if candidates belong to the general category. For candidates belonging to OBC/SC/ST categories, a minimum of 55% marks is needed in the exam. Candidates who pass the part-I exam will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 and those who wish to teach in classes 6 to 8 will have to clear part-II.

About CTET

The Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted annually to fill the posts of teachers in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools, including those falling under the union territory areas.

For more related details candidates can visit the official site of CTET.