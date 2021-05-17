CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: BIG update students must know

Amid growing clamour to cancel CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 due to rising coronavrius cases in the country, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold a virtual meeting on Monday (May 17) with senior officials to hold discussions over this important issue.

It is expected that Pokhriyal would take a final decision regarding the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 during the meeting. Pokhriyal will hold discussions with education secretaries of all states before taking a final decision on the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021. Sources said that during the meeting, the Union Education Minister would also review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector during the high-level meeting. The minister will also hold discussions over the promotion of online education and the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).

“Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet virtually all state education secretaries on Monday. The top agenda of the meeting will be COVID -19 pandemic and its impact on education, promotion of online education, implementation of the New Education policy and preparation made by states,” education ministry sources told ANI.

It may be recalled that the Union Education Ministry cancelled the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 in April due to rising COVID-19 cases. At that time, the ministry had also announced to postpone the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 that were scheduled to begin from May 4, 2021.

Few days ago, the Ministry of Education and CBSE had rejected media reports that the CBSE is planning to cancel class 12 board exams. “Discussions regarding the same are still underway. No such decision has been taken regarding CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public”, a Ministry official had said.