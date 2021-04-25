CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021 internal assessment plan: Latest update students need to know

The sudden spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases across the country has forced the Central government to cancel CBSE Class 10 Board exams 2021 and postpone the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021. The decision taken by CBSE about CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 also prompted other state boards to postpone class 12 and cancel class 10 exams. Last week, a statement was issued by Union Ministry of Education announcing that the CBSE will develop an ‘objective criterion’ for the assessment of Class 10 Board students.

A latest update claims that the process of formulating an evaluation plan for CBSE Class 10 students appears to have started and many schools across India have already shared details of their internal assessment exercises with the CBSE.

The Print reported that many schools in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Delhi, Noida, Bhubaneswar and Surat have shared with the CBSE information on the number of exams — both online and offline — conducted in the year. The schools have also shared the kind of evaluation methods used by them in these exams. According to report, the CBSE will use this information to make a plan for the ‘objective criterion’ and announce the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021 results

It may be recalled that Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had already announced that CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021 students will be promoted to the next class based on a special objective criterion.

“Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” Pokhriyal had said.