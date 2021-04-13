CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 dates: Government may take this BIG decision - Details here

As coronavirus COVID-19 cases are rising in the country, several students and parents have urged the Centre and the CBSE to either cancel the upcoming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 or to conduct the exams in online mode.

Some reports claimed that the Education Ministry and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials are now holding talks over postposing the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 due to sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to Indian Express, Education Ministry sources said that it seems ‘difficult’ to conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Eams 2021 at this time. The report added that while the Central government is open to postpone the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2012, CBSE officials believe that the exams are in May and it is too early to take a final call on the cancellation of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021.

Not only students and parents, several politicians and celebrities have also urged the government to reconsider its decision to conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 in May.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank mentioning that it will not be possible to follow COVID-19 protocols at exam centres. “The Government and the CBSE board might want to consider whether they are prepared to own the legal liability for students or others who might be severely affected by the disease in this manner,” she said.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday (April 12) said that the state government will write to the CBSE, CISCE and other boards to reconsider Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 dates.

It is to be noted that Maharashtra on Monday decided to postpone SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams in the state due to sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

"We'll also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates,” Gaikwad said.