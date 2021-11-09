CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam: CBSE makes BIG announcement on exam duration, date sheet

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 latest news: Days ahead of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday made an important announcement on exam duration and subject-wise date sheet. The CBSE issued a notification saying that it is offering 114 subjects in Class 12 and 75 in Class 10. The notification added that the exams of various subjects will be conducted by fixing date sheet across all affiliated schools in India and abroad.

“The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class XII and 75 in Class X. If the exam of all subjects is conducted, entire duration of exam would be about 45-50 days. So CBSE would conduct exams of following subjects by fixing date sheet across all affiliated schools in India & abroad,” the CBSE said in the fresh notification.

The CBSE notification added that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam will be of 90 minutes duration and wherever, some changes exist, it will be as per curriculum.

The CBSE said it will release CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam admit cards by November 9. The CBSE will also release detailed guidelines in regards of the process, examination center on November 9 on cbse.gov.in.

According to CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the CBSE has released the date sheet for major subjects while the schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately. Bhardwaj added that the exams for minor subjects for classes 10 and 12 will begin from November 17 and November 16 respectively.

For class 10, the first exam for major subjects will be held on on November 30 (Social Science) followed by Science on December 2, Home Science on December 3, Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic on December 4, Computer Application on December 8, Hindi Courses A and B on December 9 and English on December 11.