CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 soon: Check important details here

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to declare the Class 10 term 2 results 2022 soon at the official website-- cbseresults.nic.in.

Since students can face congestion on the official website due to heavy traffic, below mentioned are some on the alternative websites candidates can visit to check the CBSE Class 10 session 2 result 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Results: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

Students can also check CBSE results on the UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10 results 2022: How to check

Visit the official website-- cbseresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link CBSE Class 10 term 2 results

Select your class

Submit your login details

View the result and take a printout of the page.

CBSE will publish the final results along with term 2 scores. Earlier, the board had announced term 1 results, mentioning only marks secured by students in the first term exam. Final result mark sheets will mention students' pass or fail status, among other details.

The CBSE board exams were conducted in two parts for the last academic sessions. For Term-I, the exams went on for major subjects from November 30 to December 11, 2021. The Term-II exam of the CBSE board was conducted between April 26 and ended on May 24 for Class 10th and June 15 for students of Class 12th.

