BPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 286 posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in – Check pay scale, last date and eligibility

BPSC is inviting applications for 286 Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer under Urban Development and Housing Dept., Govt. of Bihar. The last date to apply is February 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer

No. of Vacancy: 286

Pay Scale: Level-07

Bihar PSC Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details

Unreserved: 115

EWS: 28

SC: 46

ST: 03

EBC: 51

BC: 34

BC (Women): 09

Total: 286

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done a B.Sc. Degree in Chemistry / Environmental Science OR B.Tech Degree in Chemistry / Civil / Environmental Science / Public Health Engineering / Architecture.

Age Limit: 21 to 37 years for Male; 21 to 40 years for Female

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking

For GEN / OBC / EWS: 750/-

For SC / ST/Women Candidates of Bihar: 200/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates may also send a hard copy of the online application along with the relevant documents send to Joint Secretary -Co-Examination Controller, 15, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Patna – 800001 on or before February 24, 2022.

Starting date for online application submission: January 17, 2022

Last date for online application submission: February 10, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: February 10, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Hard Copy of Online Application: February 24, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam

Notification: bpsc.bih.nic.in