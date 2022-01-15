BPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 286 posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in – Check pay scale, last date and eligibility

BPSC is inviting applications for 286 Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer under Urban Development and Housing Dept., Govt. of Bihar. The last date to apply is February 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer
No. of Vacancy: 286
Pay Scale: Level-07
Bihar PSC Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details
Unreserved: 115
EWS: 28
SC: 46
ST: 03
EBC: 51
BC: 34
BC (Women): 09
Total: 286
Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done a B.Sc. Degree in Chemistry / Environmental Science OR B.Tech Degree in Chemistry / Civil / Environmental Science / Public Health Engineering / Architecture.
Age Limit: 21 to 37 years for Male; 21 to 40 years for Female
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking
For GEN / OBC / EWS: 750/-
For SC / ST/Women Candidates of Bihar: 200/-
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates may also send a hard copy of the online application along with the relevant documents send to Joint Secretary -Co-Examination Controller, 15, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Patna – 800001 on or before February 24, 2022.
Starting date for online application submission: January 17, 2022
Last date for online application submission: February 10, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: February 10, 2022
Last Date for Submission of Hard Copy of Online Application: February 24, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam
Notification: bpsc.bih.nic.in