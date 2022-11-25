Bihar DElEd 2022 registration date extended till November 26, check revised schedule

File Photo

The Bihar Board has extended the date to submit the Bihar DElEd 2022 application form. Now, Bihar Board will be conducting the DElEd 2022 registrations till November 26, 2022 (tomorrow).

Candidates who want to appear for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam 2022 can apply via the official website - www. deled.biharboardonline.com. The registration deadline is extended for both government and private institutions.

Bihar DElEd 2022 Revised Schedule

Bihar DElEd registration last date: November 26, 2022

Final seat update by the training institutes: November 27, 2022

Application for the slide-up process after enrollment: November 26, 2022

BSEB second selection list: November 30, 2022

Enrollment on the basis of the second selection list: December 1 to December 5, 2022

Third selection list: December 7, 2022

Third selection list enrollment: December 8 to December 10, 2022

The Bihar DElEd 2022 first merit list is already out and candidates who have been allotted seats will now be needed to pay Rs 3,000 as a security deposit after which they will be able to choose for the slide-up option.

Candidates who do not opt for the allotted college in the given time duration will not be allowed to move with the further rounds of admission.

As per the official statement by the Bihar board, the first list of only those applicants who have submitted their common application form (CAF) is released.