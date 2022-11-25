Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Bihar DElEd 2022 registration date extended till November 26, check revised schedule

Candidates who want to appear for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam 2022 can apply via official website, www. deled.biharboardonline.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 09:46 AM IST

Bihar DElEd 2022 registration date extended till November 26, check revised schedule
File Photo

The Bihar Board has extended the date to submit the Bihar DElEd 2022 application form. Now, Bihar Board will be conducting the DElEd 2022 registrations till November 26, 2022 (tomorrow). 

Candidates who want to appear for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam 2022 can apply via the official website - www. deled.biharboardonline.com. The registration deadline is extended for both government and private institutions. 

Bihar DElEd 2022 Revised Schedule 

Bihar DElEd registration last date: November 26, 2022

Final seat update by the training institutes: November 27, 2022

READ | NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 choice filling begins today at mcc.nic.in, check direct link

Application for the slide-up process after enrollment: November 26, 2022

BSEB second selection list: November 30, 2022 

Enrollment on the basis of the second selection list: December 1 to December 5, 2022

Third selection list: December 7, 2022 

Third selection list enrollment: December 8 to December 10, 2022

READ | Delhi: Massive fire at Chandni Chowk's Bhagirath Palace market still not under control, major part of building damaged

The Bihar DElEd 2022 first merit list is already out and candidates who have been allotted seats will now be needed to pay Rs 3,000 as a security deposit after which they will be able to choose for the slide-up option.

Candidates who do not opt for the allotted college in the given time duration will not be allowed to move with the further rounds of admission.

As per the official statement by the Bihar board, the first list of only those applicants who have submitted their common application form (CAF) is released. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Thyroid health: Five superfoods to optimize your thyroid function
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and other products Google may launch at October 6 event
Did bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar trigger divorce between Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik?
In pics: Pooja Hegde looks mesmerising in silver glittery dress, says 'spotlight’s on me'
Adipurush actor Prabhas performs Ravan Dahan at Red Fort on Dussehra
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan suffers panic attack after Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot shout at her
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.