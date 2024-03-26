Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Update: BSEB Matric Result soon, know how check via SMS, DigiLocker

The Bihar Board 10th examination was conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024.

Bihar School Examination Board is all set to declare Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 soon. BSEB class 10th results date and time will be announced by the Board on the official website. Once released, students will be able to check the 10th results when announced on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other websites of the board.

The Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 was held from February 15 to February 23, 2024. Around 16.4 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024. The exam was conducted at 1,548 exam centres in two sessions. The first session exams were held between 9:30 AM and 12:45 PM, while the second shift exams were conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Websites to Check

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,

results.biharboardonline.com,

biharboardonline.com,

secondary.biharboardonline.com.

via SMS:

Step 1: Go to the message box of your mobile and type BIHAR 10 Roll Number.

Step 2: Type BIHAR 10 Roll Number and send it to 56263.

Step 3: Result will be sent on SMS, once released.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Steps to Check via DigiLocker