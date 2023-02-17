Search icon
BECIL Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 159 Technician, Medical officers posts, salary up to Rs 56000

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL at becil.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 159 Technician, Medical officers posts, salary up to Rs 56000
File photo

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is inviting applications for Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL at becil.com. This recruitment drive will fill 159 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is till March 7, 2023. 

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Medical Officer AYUSH: 3 posts
Salary: Rs.56,100/-

Pharmacist: 9 posts
Salary: Rs.22,020/-

Jr. Physiotherapist: 4 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/

Technician (Prosthetics and Orthotics): 1 post
Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Medical Record Technician: 8 posts
Salary: Rs.22,020/-

Dental Technician (Hygiene): 2 posts
Salary: Rs.22,020/-

Dental Technician (Mechanic): 1 post
Salary: Rs.22,020/-

Technician (OT): 20 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Optometrist: 3 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Technician (Radiology): 6 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Technician (Radiotherapy): 2 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Technician (Laboratory): 30 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Technician (Dialysis) within lab technician pool: 4 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Technician (Nuclear Medicine): 2 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Perfusionist: 2 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Stenographer: 4 posts
Salary: Rs.18,750/-

Junior Accounts Officer: 4 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Junior Warden (Housekeeper): 2 posts
Salary: Rs.18,750/-

Storekeeper: 6 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Library & Information Assistant: 4 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Junior Hindi Translator: 2 posts
Salary: Rs.22,020/-

Medical Social Service Officer Grade-II: 3 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Lower Division Clerk: 20 posts
Salary: Rs.18,750/-

Multi-Tasking Staff: 8 posts
Salary: Rs.13,290/-

Assistant Dietician: 2 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post
Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Junior Engineer (AC&R): 2 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Junior Engineer (Civil): 2 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Programmer: 2 posts
Salary: Rs.44,900/-

How to apply:
Candidates are required to apply online through website becil.com or becilregistration.in only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. (Before applying for registration candidates are advised to have their Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/10th Certificate, and Caste Certificate scanned images for upload the file size should be not more than 100kb.)

READ: UGC NET 2022 December admit card expected soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, exam from February 21

Category-wise registration and application processing is given below:

  • General - Rs.885/- (Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • OBC - Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • SC/ST - Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • Ex-Serviceman - Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • Women - Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • EWS/PH - Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)

Last date for submission of application forms: March 07, 2023

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Notification

