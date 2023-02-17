BECIL Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 159 Technician, Medical officers posts, salary up to Rs 56000

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is inviting applications for Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL at becil.com. This recruitment drive will fill 159 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is till March 7, 2023.
BECIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
Medical Officer AYUSH: 3 posts
Salary: Rs.56,100/-
Pharmacist: 9 posts
Salary: Rs.22,020/-
Jr. Physiotherapist: 4 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/
Technician (Prosthetics and Orthotics): 1 post
Salary: Rs.35,400/-
Medical Record Technician: 8 posts
Salary: Rs.22,020/-
Dental Technician (Hygiene): 2 posts
Salary: Rs.22,020/-
Dental Technician (Mechanic): 1 post
Salary: Rs.22,020/-
Technician (OT): 20 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-
Optometrist: 3 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-
Technician (Radiology): 6 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-
Technician (Radiotherapy): 2 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-
Technician (Laboratory): 30 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-
Technician (Dialysis) within lab technician pool: 4 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-
Technician (Nuclear Medicine): 2 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-
Perfusionist: 2 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-
Stenographer: 4 posts
Salary: Rs.18,750/-
Junior Accounts Officer: 4 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-
Junior Warden (Housekeeper): 2 posts
Salary: Rs.18,750/-
Storekeeper: 6 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-
Library & Information Assistant: 4 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-
Junior Hindi Translator: 2 posts
Salary: Rs.22,020/-
Medical Social Service Officer Grade-II: 3 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-
Lower Division Clerk: 20 posts
Salary: Rs.18,750/-
Multi-Tasking Staff: 8 posts
Salary: Rs.13,290/-
Assistant Dietician: 2 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-
Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post
Salary: Rs.35,400/-
Junior Engineer (AC&R): 2 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-
Junior Engineer (Civil): 2 posts
Salary: Rs.35,400/-
Programmer: 2 posts
Salary: Rs.44,900/-
How to apply:
Candidates are required to apply online through website becil.com or becilregistration.in only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. (Before applying for registration candidates are advised to have their Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/10th Certificate, and Caste Certificate scanned images for upload the file size should be not more than 100kb.)
Category-wise registration and application processing is given below:
Last date for submission of application forms: March 07, 2023