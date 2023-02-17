BECIL Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 159 Technician, Medical officers posts, salary up to Rs 56000

File photo

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is inviting applications for Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL at becil.com. This recruitment drive will fill 159 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is till March 7, 2023.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Medical Officer AYUSH: 3 posts

Salary: Rs.56,100/-

Pharmacist: 9 posts

Salary: Rs.22,020/-

Jr. Physiotherapist: 4 posts

Salary: Rs.35,400/

Technician (Prosthetics and Orthotics): 1 post

Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Medical Record Technician: 8 posts

Salary: Rs.22,020/-

Dental Technician (Hygiene): 2 posts

Salary: Rs.22,020/-

Dental Technician (Mechanic): 1 post

Salary: Rs.22,020/-

Technician (OT): 20 posts

Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Optometrist: 3 posts

Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Technician (Radiology): 6 posts

Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Technician (Radiotherapy): 2 posts

Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Technician (Laboratory): 30 posts

Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Technician (Dialysis) within lab technician pool: 4 posts

Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Technician (Nuclear Medicine): 2 posts

Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Perfusionist: 2 posts

Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Stenographer: 4 posts

Salary: Rs.18,750/-

Junior Accounts Officer: 4 posts

Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Junior Warden (Housekeeper): 2 posts

Salary: Rs.18,750/-

Storekeeper: 6 posts

Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Library & Information Assistant: 4 posts

Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Junior Hindi Translator: 2 posts

Salary: Rs.22,020/-

Medical Social Service Officer Grade-II: 3 posts

Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Lower Division Clerk: 20 posts

Salary: Rs.18,750/-

Multi-Tasking Staff: 8 posts

Salary: Rs.13,290/-

Assistant Dietician: 2 posts

Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post

Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Junior Engineer (AC&R): 2 posts

Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Junior Engineer (Civil): 2 posts

Salary: Rs.35,400/-

Programmer: 2 posts

Salary: Rs.44,900/-

How to apply:

Candidates are required to apply online through website becil.com or becilregistration.in only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. (Before applying for registration candidates are advised to have their Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/10th Certificate, and Caste Certificate scanned images for upload the file size should be not more than 100kb.)

Category-wise registration and application processing is given below:

General - Rs.885/- (Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC - Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST - Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman - Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women - Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH - Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)

Last date for submission of application forms: March 07, 2023

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Notification