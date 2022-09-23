AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment result declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, get direct link here

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2022) seat allotment result has been released. Candidates can now check AP EAMCET seat allotment result through the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
As per schedule, candidates who are selected can report to their allotted college from September 23 to 27, 2022.
AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: Steps to check
AP EAMCET (now called AP EAPCET) is conducted annually by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education and administered by JNTU Anantapur for admitting students to undergraduate professional courses like Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture.