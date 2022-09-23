AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment result declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, get direct link here

File photo

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2022) seat allotment result has been released. Candidates can now check AP EAMCET seat allotment result through the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

As per schedule, candidates who are selected can report to their allotted college from September 23 to 27, 2022.

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: Steps to check

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP EAMCET 2022 link

Now, open the seat allotment result link.

Enter your login details and submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

AP EAMCET (now called AP EAPCET) is conducted annually by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education and administered by JNTU Anantapur for admitting students to undergraduate professional courses like Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture.

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result direct link