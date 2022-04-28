AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced at www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in, check details

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has invited applications for the post of Senior Resident under the government of India, Residency Scheme, 1992. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the same through the official website of AIIMS Bhopal - www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in.
The registration procedure will conclude on May 15, 2022. A total of 159 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
Anesthesiology: 13 posts
Anatomy: 2 posts
Biochemistry: 4 posts
Burns & Plastic Surgery: 2 posts
Cardiology: 04 posts
Cardiothoracic Surgery: 8 posts
Community & Family Medicine: 04 posts
Dentistry: 02 posts
Dermatology: 02 posts
Endocrinology & Metabolism: 03 posts
Forensic Medicine & Toxicology:02 posts
General Medicine: 09 posts
General Surgery: 05 posts
Medical Oncology/ Haematology: 06 posts
Microbiology: 04 posts
Neonatology: 06 posts
Nephrology: 02 posts
Neurology: 02 posts
Neurosurgery: 03 posts
Nuclear Medicine: 03 posts
Obstetrics & Gynaecology: 01 post
Orthopaedics: 10 posts
Paediatric Surgery: 4 posts
Paediatrics: 05 posts
Pathology & Lab. Medicine: 05 posts
Pharmacology: 01 post
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation: 02 posts
Physiology: 02 posts
Pulmonary Medicine: 02 posts
Radiodiagnosis: 09 posts
Radiotherapy: 02 posts
Surgical Gastroenterology: 04 posts
Surgical Oncology: 04 posts
Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank: 04 posts
Anesthesiology: 02 posts
Dentistry (Oral and maxillofacial surgery): 01 post
General Medicine: 03 posts
General Surgery: 03 posts
Neurology: 01 post
Neurosurgery: 01 post
Orthopaedics: 03 posts
Paediatrics: 01 post
Urology: 03 posts
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
The candidate should have a Postgraduate Medical Degree viz MD/MS/DNB/MDS in respective disciplines, recognized by NMC/DCI/Institute of National Importance. Valid Registration with NMC/DCI/State Medical/Dental Council.
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Selection process
Depends on the institute. Either Written Test or Interview or both.
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Application fee
Candidates with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) - none
General/OBC Category - Rs 1500
EWS /SC/ST/Category - Rs 1200