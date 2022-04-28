AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced at www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in, check details

File Photo

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has invited applications for the post of Senior Resident under the government of India, Residency Scheme, 1992. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the same through the official website of AIIMS Bhopal - www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

The registration procedure will conclude on May 15, 2022. A total of 159 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Anesthesiology: 13 posts

Anatomy: 2 posts

Biochemistry: 4 posts

Burns & Plastic Surgery: 2 posts

Cardiology: 04 posts

Cardiothoracic Surgery: 8 posts

Community & Family Medicine: 04 posts

Dentistry: 02 posts

Dermatology: 02 posts

Endocrinology & Metabolism: 03 posts

Forensic Medicine & Toxicology:02 posts

General Medicine: 09 posts

General Surgery: 05 posts

Medical Oncology/ Haematology: 06 posts

Microbiology: 04 posts

Neonatology: 06 posts

Nephrology: 02 posts

Neurology: 02 posts

Neurosurgery: 03 posts

Nuclear Medicine: 03 posts

Obstetrics & Gynaecology: 01 post

Orthopaedics: 10 posts

Paediatric Surgery: 4 posts

Paediatrics: 05 posts

Pathology & Lab. Medicine: 05 posts

Pharmacology: 01 post

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation: 02 posts

Physiology: 02 posts

Pulmonary Medicine: 02 posts

Radiodiagnosis: 09 posts

Radiotherapy: 02 posts

Surgical Gastroenterology: 04 posts

Surgical Oncology: 04 posts

Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank: 04 posts

Anesthesiology: 02 posts

Dentistry (Oral and maxillofacial surgery): 01 post

General Medicine: 03 posts

General Surgery: 03 posts

Neurology: 01 post

Neurosurgery: 01 post

Orthopaedics: 03 posts

Paediatrics: 01 post

Urology: 03 posts

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidate should have a Postgraduate Medical Degree viz MD/MS/DNB/MDS in respective disciplines, recognized by NMC/DCI/Institute of National Importance. Valid Registration with NMC/DCI/State Medical/Dental Council.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Depends on the institute. Either Written Test or Interview or both.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) - none

General/OBC Category - Rs 1500

EWS /SC/ST/Category - Rs 1200