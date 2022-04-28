Search icon
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced at www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in, check details

The registration procedure will conclude on May 15, 2022. A total of 159 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has invited applications for the post of Senior Resident under the government of India, Residency Scheme, 1992. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the same through the official website of AIIMS Bhopal - www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in. 

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Anesthesiology: 13 posts
Anatomy: 2 posts
Biochemistry: 4 posts
Burns & Plastic Surgery: 2 posts
Cardiology: 04 posts
Cardiothoracic Surgery: 8 posts
Community & Family Medicine: 04 posts
Dentistry: 02 posts
Dermatology: 02 posts
Endocrinology & Metabolism: 03 posts
Forensic Medicine & Toxicology:02 posts
General Medicine: 09 posts
General Surgery: 05 posts
Medical Oncology/ Haematology: 06 posts
Microbiology: 04 posts
Neonatology: 06 posts
Nephrology: 02 posts
Neurology: 02 posts
Neurosurgery: 03 posts
Nuclear Medicine: 03 posts
Obstetrics & Gynaecology: 01 post
Orthopaedics: 10 posts
Paediatric Surgery: 4 posts
Paediatrics: 05 posts
Pathology & Lab. Medicine: 05 posts
Pharmacology: 01 post
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation: 02 posts
Physiology: 02 posts
Pulmonary Medicine: 02 posts
Radiodiagnosis: 09 posts
Radiotherapy: 02 posts
Surgical Gastroenterology: 04 posts
Surgical Oncology: 04 posts
Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank: 04 posts
Anesthesiology: 02 posts
Dentistry (Oral and maxillofacial surgery): 01 post
General Medicine: 03 posts
General Surgery: 03 posts
Neurology: 01 post
Neurosurgery: 01 post
Orthopaedics: 03 posts
Paediatrics: 01 post
Urology: 03 posts

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria 

The candidate should have a Postgraduate Medical Degree viz MD/MS/DNB/MDS in respective disciplines, recognized by NMC/DCI/Institute of National Importance. Valid Registration with NMC/DCI/State Medical/Dental Council.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Check the official notification here 

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Selection process 

Depends on the institute. Either Written Test or Interview or both. 

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Application fee  

Candidates with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) - none 
General/OBC Category - Rs 1500 
EWS /SC/ST/Category - Rs 1200

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Click here to apply online

