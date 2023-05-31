FMGE June 2023: Applications open till June 20, apply at nbe.edu.in

The FMGE registration window will remain open till June 20.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has initiated the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 today, May 31. Candidates can visit the official website- nbe.edu.in to apply for the exam. The application process will remain open until June 20. The FMGE exam, scheduled for July 30, will be conducted in a computer-based format. Candidates will have the opportunity to edit their forms from June 23 to June 26, and they can rectify any deficiencies related to document uploads until July 13 (11:55 pm). The FMGE admit card for 2023 will be issued on July 25 through the official website.

The FMGE serves as a screening test for Indian citizens or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI). This is for people who have obtained their primary medical qualification from institutions outside India but wish to practice in the country. It is a prerequisite for obtaining provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission (NMC) or State Medical Council (SMC).

The FMGE June application fee is Rs 7,080 (inclusive of 18 percent GST), applicable to all categories. Eligible candidates must be Indian nationals or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and possess a primary medical qualification verified by the concerned Indian Embassy. It is mandatory to submit proof of the primary medical qualification. The final examination results for the primary medical qualification should have been declared on or before April 30, 2023. Candidates who have completed their undergraduate medical qualification from Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the United States, or the United Kingdom are exempt from appearing for the FMGE if they are eligible to practice as medical practitioners in their respective countries.

To begin the FMGE 2023 application process for the June session, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the FMGE section on the homepage.

Step 3: Under the links section, click on "New Registration".

Step 4: Register by providing all the required details.

Step 5: Log in using the generated credentials from registration.

Step 6: Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, and make the application fee payment.

The FMGE serves as a crucial step for foreign medical graduates aspiring to practice medicine in India. By following the application process diligently and fulfilling the necessary requirements, candidates can set themselves on the path to obtaining registration and pursuing their medical careers in India.