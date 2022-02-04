Wearing mask not compulsory in Delhi if you are travelling alone in car

On Friday, the Delhi government, while relaxing Covid-19 restrictions given the dip in cases, said that drivers travelling alone in cars will be exempted from wearing masks. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also tweeted about the same and wrote, "Wearing a mask in the car with a single person shall not be mandatory now in Delhi."

This decision came after the Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, questioned the state government's order about making it mandatory to wear a mask in a car even when a person is alone. The HC had called this order 'absurd'.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh questioned how such an order, passed by the state government in November last year, is persisting.

Justice Sanghi said, "Mr Satyakam (counsel for Delhi govt), please take instructions…Why is this order prevailing? It is absurd actually that people sitting in their own cars should wear masks.."

In addition to this rule, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), on Friday, also announced that schools in Delhi will reopen for all classes from nursery onwards as will gyms with certain restrictions. The DDMA also allowed restaurants to remain open till 11 pm.

Night curfew will continue but from 11 pm instead of 10 pm, the order said. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. At an online briefing, he said the panel has also decided to resume classes from nursery to 8 from February 14.