Delhi Metro to start weekend services as per regular schedule from today

As per a statement issued by DMRC on Friday, Delhi metro services will be resumed as per normal weekend schedule starting Saturday.

“In view of the latest guidelines issued by the government for the containment of Covid in NCT Delhi, the metro services on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) will again resume as per routine weekend timetable on all Lines, starting 29 January 2022,” Delhi Metro said in a statement”, the statement said.

Due to the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk today, certain services on Yellow Line will remain affected.

Metro services will not be available at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations of Yellow Line from 2 pm to 6:30 pm today. All passengers can interchange from Yellow Line to Violet Line at Central Secretariat Metro Station.

Notably, the DMRC has resumed regular services from Friday with 100% seating capacity. As per travel guidelines, no passenger is allowed to stand inside the train.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had announced the lifting of the weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening shops. The decision was made at a meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

However, schools, educational institutes, gyms will remain closed as the order did not mention anything on these. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met a delegation of parents of children and agreed with their demand for reopening schools.

Meanwhile, Delhi, reported 4,044 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths on Friday. According to the data shared by the city health department, the positivity rate in Delhi has dropped to 8.60 percent. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 17,64,41 and the death toll climbed to 25,769, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of Covid-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 47,042, it said. Delhi had on Thursday reported 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 percent and 34 deaths.

On Wednesday, it had logged 7,498 cases with a positivity rate of 10.59 percent and recorded 29 deaths.