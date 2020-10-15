Viral video: Delhi traffic cop dragged on car bonnet as violater tries to flee

A video from the national capital has gone viral on social media in which a Delhi Policeman is seen clinging onto the bonnet of the car while the car driver is trying to make him fall by driving recklessly.

This incident is being reported from near Dhaula Kuan at around 5 pm on Tuesday evening. According to the information, Mahipal, a traffic policeman, was performing duty with his team at Dhaula Kuan. During this time, he saw a car with a fancy number plate, which he tried to stop as it violated the rules. But the driver increased the speed instead of stopping the car. The policeman Mahipal ran towards the car but the driver took him dragging him to the bonnet.

The video showed the traffic cop clinging onto the bonnet of the Hyundai i20 car in peak traffic in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan locality.

#WATCH An on-duty Delhi Traffic Police personnel in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan dragged on the bonnet of a car for few metres after he attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic rule violation. The car driver was held later.(12.10.20) #Delhi pic.twitter.com/R055WpBm8M — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

Notably, the driver managed to drop the policeman from the bonnet. Fortunately, he was unhurt.

The driver of the car, Shubham, along with his friend was arrested later. An FIR has been registered against the driver by the Delhi Police.

Many such incidents have been reported in the past from across the country. However, despite the strictness, the incidents have not been controlled.