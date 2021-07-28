Should schools in Delhi reopen? Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wants your suggestion

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday asked the residents of the national capital to send in their suggestions on the reopening of schools. He said that as states have started reopening schools and colleges, there is a curiosity among parents on the matter and they want the schools to reopen.

The COVID situation in Delhi is now under control, said Sisodia, and asked if parents want schools to reopen, how the process should take place.

Delhi was among the worst-hit state by the second wave of COVID-19 in April and May as the national capital was logging over 30,000 cases. However, the daily cases have dropped significantly in the Arvind Kejriwal-led state, as it logged 77 COVID infections on Tuesday.

The schools are shut in the national capital since March last year, when the pandemic broke out in Delhi. Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The ideal situation would be to open schools after vaccination. We will see for some days the experiences of other states where schools are opening and then decide. Parents are still worried about their child’s safety."

Manish Sisodia on Wednesday asked people for their suggestions, saying, "I want to ask the schools and teachers, parents of Delhi whether schools/colleges should be opened in Delhi? If yes, how should it be opened? Send us your suggestions."

He said the suggestions on Delhi school reopening can be sent at delhischools21@gmail.com by writing details in 100 words.