Seven Delhi government hospitals under radar for scam of Rs 150 crore

Headlines

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2's release stopped by Censor Board? Here's what we know

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

Delhi flood warning: Yamuna water flows into localities prompting evacuation, CM Kejriwal jumps into action

Elon Musk's new company to give tough competition to ChatGPT; name of billionaire's new firm is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2's release stopped by Censor Board? Here's what we know

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

AI imagines Hollywood actresses living ordinary life in India

10 superfoods to cure calcium deficiency

Diabetes: 7 types of 'rotis' with low glycemic index

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

9 Killed, Many Injured in Massive Explosion at Illegal Firecracker Unit in Bengal; BJP Demands Probe

Odisha Train Accident: Root cause and people responsible identified, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Horrific Accident On Delhi-Meerut Expressway: Five Dead In Car-Bus Collision In Ghaziabad

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2's release stopped by Censor Board? Here's what we know

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

HomeDelhi

delhi

Seven Delhi government hospitals under radar for scam of Rs 150 crore

The complaint, which was first generated in 2014, against the hiring of nursing orderly, had brought to the surface the discrepancies in finance files at these hospitals.

article-main
Latest News

Cheena Kapoor

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a recent letter to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), a senior chief medical officer, who is also the acting enquiry officer, has reiterated earlier complaints about a scam of Rs 150 crores in seven of Delhi's periphery hospitals. The complaint, which was first generated in 2014, against the hiring of nursing orderly, had brought to the surface the discrepancies in finance files at these hospitals.

As per the documents, the contract of hiring nursing orderly on contractual basis was given to a private company 'Security Solution and Manpower Limited', which won the cluster tender for all the seven hospitals. The complaint received in 2014 by CVC revealed that all the hospitals were forging bills and no biometric was being done for the staff.

"As the senior CMO at Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospitals, one of the seven in question, I was asked to lead the Enquiry Committee to look into the matter. When I looked into the files, it turned out that many bills were either forged or missing from the records. Before the submission of the report, the Medical Superintendent Sangeeta Basu, dissolved the committee without a proper reason," said the whistleblower, on the condition of anonymity.

In his letter, the officer also revealed that when he joined the Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital in 2016, he found out that the Radiology Department was running without the 'Certification & Registration of Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB)', which is a mandatory provision according to Atomic Energy Act, 1962. However, after constant follow-ups, the three X-ray machines were registered later.

The seven hospitals involved in the alleged scam are - Lok Nayak Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Bhagwan Mahaveer Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital and Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

"It is further highlighted that in the same enquiry, Dada Dev hospital was also in the cluster tender where the file of the scam of more than Rs 150 crores by Security Solutions and Manpower Service Limited is missing. The hospital has now sought three months time to complete the enquiry for onward transmission to the Central Vigilance Commission," stated the letter.

When DNA contacted the Medical Superintendent of the Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospitals, she refused to comment citing her 'retirement' from the job. The Deputy Medical Superintendent had taken 'early retirement' under VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme).

FLOUTING NORMS

The hospitals involved in the alleged scam are - Lok Nayak Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Bhagwan Mahaveer Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital and Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

'Humare pass fast bowlers ki line...': Rohit Sharma's hard-hitting take on India's pace attack for West Indies tour

Helicopter goes missing near Mount Everest, 6 including 5 foreign nationals onboard

Meet IPS Anukriti Sharma, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC in 5th attempt, getting praised for...

‘Send Seema Haider to Pakistan or else…’: Baloch dacoits vow to kill, rape Hindus amid PUBG love story row

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Priyanka Chopra poses with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's family; shares inside photos from engagement ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE