Seven Delhi government hospitals under radar for scam of Rs 150 crore

The complaint, which was first generated in 2014, against the hiring of nursing orderly, had brought to the surface the discrepancies in finance files at these hospitals.

In a recent letter to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), a senior chief medical officer, who is also the acting enquiry officer, has reiterated earlier complaints about a scam of Rs 150 crores in seven of Delhi's periphery hospitals. The complaint, which was first generated in 2014, against the hiring of nursing orderly, had brought to the surface the discrepancies in finance files at these hospitals.

As per the documents, the contract of hiring nursing orderly on contractual basis was given to a private company 'Security Solution and Manpower Limited', which won the cluster tender for all the seven hospitals. The complaint received in 2014 by CVC revealed that all the hospitals were forging bills and no biometric was being done for the staff.

"As the senior CMO at Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospitals, one of the seven in question, I was asked to lead the Enquiry Committee to look into the matter. When I looked into the files, it turned out that many bills were either forged or missing from the records. Before the submission of the report, the Medical Superintendent Sangeeta Basu, dissolved the committee without a proper reason," said the whistleblower, on the condition of anonymity.

In his letter, the officer also revealed that when he joined the Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital in 2016, he found out that the Radiology Department was running without the 'Certification & Registration of Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB)', which is a mandatory provision according to Atomic Energy Act, 1962. However, after constant follow-ups, the three X-ray machines were registered later.

The seven hospitals involved in the alleged scam are - Lok Nayak Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Bhagwan Mahaveer Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital and Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

"It is further highlighted that in the same enquiry, Dada Dev hospital was also in the cluster tender where the file of the scam of more than Rs 150 crores by Security Solutions and Manpower Service Limited is missing. The hospital has now sought three months time to complete the enquiry for onward transmission to the Central Vigilance Commission," stated the letter.

When DNA contacted the Medical Superintendent of the Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospitals, she refused to comment citing her 'retirement' from the job. The Deputy Medical Superintendent had taken 'early retirement' under VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme).

FLOUTING NORMS

The hospitals involved in the alleged scam are - Lok Nayak Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Bhagwan Mahaveer Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital and Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.