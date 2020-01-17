People voted for our honesty in 2015, will vote for our work in 2020: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that while voters in the national capital voted for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2015 for its honesty, they will vote for the party's development work in 2020.

"You have to fight this election for yourself, you have to explain to people that you will vote for because of all the development made by the government, just as you voted for us because of our honesty in the previous elections," Kejriwal said at an event to inaugurate the election office of senior party leader and minister Satyendra Jain in Shakurbasti constituency.

"For the first time in the country, people are appreciating and lauding a government after its tenure of five years, instead of criticising it. Wherever we go and ask people whether we have worked for them, they count our efforts in front of us. I credit the development of the state to the people of Delhi," the chief minister said.

The AAP chief said the people of Delhi gave the party 67 out of 70 assembly seats in 2015 despite two other options.

"Despite two political parties in Delhi standing in the previous elections, you voted for a new party, by giving us a huge mandate and electing us on 67 out of 70 assembly seats," he said.

The AAP will win all 70 assembly seats in this election, he added.

He warned that if the BJP or the Congress returns to power, they will end the schemes like free bus rides to women, free electricity and water, free healthcare and education.

"I assure you that till Arvind Kejriwal is in Delhi, all these free provisions will continue. It can be revoked if you vote for the opposition," he said.

Asking the voters to vote for the AAP only if they believe his government has worked, Kejriwal said, "No party has ever asked for votes on the basis of the works done by its government. I have said this time and again that you should vote for us only if you believe that we have worked for you, otherwise you should not."

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

Nominations for the Delhi elections began on Tuesday and the last date to file the papers is January 21. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

Earlier on Tuesday, the AAP announced the candidates for all 70 seats. Among its key candidates, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from his current constituency of New Delhi while his deputy Manish Sisodia will again contest from Patparganj.

AAP's Lok Sabha candidates Dilip Pandey, Atishi and Raghav Chadha have been fielded from Timarpur, Kalkaji and Rajinder Nagar, respectively.