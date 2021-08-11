No rain in Delhi for next 6-7 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has said that the lowest temperature at 26.3 degree Celsius was recorded in the national capital Delhi on Wednesday, which is one degree less than the average temperature of the season this time.

Officials of the weather agency informed that the maximum temperature will be around 36 degree Celsius and around 8:30 am, the humidity was recorded at 66%. The Meteorological Department has predicted 'strong winds' during the day.

Also, there is no chance of rain in Delhi in the next 6-7 days, as the monsoon has moved towards the foothills of the Himalayas.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Wednesday morning. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) stood at 124 at 8 am.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 'satisfactory' between 51 and 100, 'Medium' between 101 and 200, 'Bad' between 201 and 300, 'Very poor' between 301 and 400, and between 401 and 500 is considered 'serious'.

Notably, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 35.8 degree Celsius and 28.8 degree Celsius respectively on Tuesday.