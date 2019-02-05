Myriad issues bag down North West Delhi

One of the 7 Lok Sabha constituencies, North West Delhi came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002. It is known for being reserved for the scheduled caste candidates. The constituency includes major Delhi Vidhan Sabha segments like Rohini, Mundka and Rithala which are among most populous residential areas of Delhi. The constituency comprises slum patches in areas like Mangol Puri; the rest of the part consists of small industrial units, service class, business class people, while majority castes are jaat, baniya and poorvanchali.

The prominent activist representing SC/ ST and a government official turned politician Dr Udit Raj resigned from his post and formed a party named Indian Justice Party before he became a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha representing North West Delhi in 2014. He won constituency defeating Rakhi Bidlan of AAP and Krishna Tirath of BJP by a margin of 106802 and 472392 votes.

Major issues

The North West district constituency has been facing major issues like sealing, metro connectivity and decongestion apart from water and electricity issues; while metro connectivity and decongestion take bigger space for being unaddressed to a great extent. Northwest Delhi consisting of the industrial hub like Narela, Bawana, Mangolpuri where the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee has sealed major factories harming its business. The sealing drive was conducted in 2017 where the factories that violated any FAR guidelines were sealed and also paid conversion charges as per rules. This left thousands of workers unemployed and the owners without any source of income.

"Despite several letters to him, he remained unsuccessful while we were the ones who struggled. If he would have wanted, he could have stopped or intervened during the sealing process. Many labourers were left unemployed," said Vishal Midda, a factory owner in Narela industrial area. While areas like Mundka, Rithala, Sultan Pur majra have a lot of civic issues like lack of metro connectivity and potholed roads, Badli and Kirari have illegal constructions and encroachment issues. Residents in the area have been demanding a widening of roads for the past many years, a demand which is yet to be met.

MPLAD funds

Raj has utilised an amount of Rs21.68 crores from the MPLAD funds between 2014 to 2019. He has contributed significantly towards railways with 10 sanctioned bridges from New Delhi, Narela and Ghevra railway station and a few others are underconstruction. It also includes beautification of Badali and Narela railway stations. He spent Rs7.6 crore on 121 open gyms to promote better health and fitness. He spent another Rs6 crores on the installation of 261 street lights that include semi high mast light & street/ LED Lights. He also used 1.7 crores on the installation of different types of benches like stainless steel, RCC benches, steel platform benches.

Parliament report card

Raj took part in total 94 debates in the current Lok Sabha which also include 35 special mentions. Raj also attached her name to some special mentions that were taken up by other parliamentarians. He took up the debate on the need to stop sealing drive in Delhi. He also took part in the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Atrocities against the Dalits in the country. Among special mentions, he was a part of matters related to housing problems of Dalits, sexual harassment of women in political parties. He was part of discussions on 11 government bills and 15 Private Members' Bill according to the records.

HIGH ON HOPES

Sealing of factories at Bawana and Narela industrial areas remains a major issue for the constituency. metro connectivity is another big concern.

POLITICAL OVERVIEW

Being inaccessible and unable to understand the problems of the local people while the problem of sealing also looming over the North West Delhi constituency, the seat for the constituency looks in trouble for the BJP. They need to work on their other voter bank apart from the Dalits. Traders in the area who are traditionally a BJP loyal vote bank, are openly miffed about his indifference to the sealing issue. They have complained about the indifference of the MP towards their woes, indicating that the problem will be a game changer in the upcoming LS elections.

Rs 21.68 crore Raj utilised from the MPLAD funds between 2014 to 2019.

THUS SPOKE THE JANATA

I am disappointed in Udit Raj as, like any other MP, he has constantly ignored the problem of congestion and insufficient metro connectivity. It would have made a huge difference if he would have addressed these matters.— Kamlesh Babbar, Homemaker, Resident of Rohini

As Udit Raj is not from Delhi he doesn't understand the locals. In fact, he has been seen avoiding interactions with the people of Delhi. Hearing it closely from the locals would have given him the real idea of the situation.— Lavish Agarwal, Engineer, Resident of Mangolpuri

With his significant work in the installment of street lights in the area, the condition of roads at night has improved visibly. The accident counts have also decreased. Driving during the night has become easier for the truck drivers.— DP Goel, Factory owner in Bawana

An important work of Udit Raj that has been a personal benefit is the construction of fully-functioning open gyms in the area. It has enabled me free access to a gym with proper equipment where I can work on my health and fitness.— Vaibhav, Teacher, Resident of Mangolpuri