Independence Day 2021 traffic advisory: These roads in Delhi will remain closed on August 15

With preparations for India’s 75th Independence Day in full flow, the traffic police in the National Capital Delhi have issued an advisory informing people about specific restrictions.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to address the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, robust security measures are in place.

Today is the full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day, in lieu of which some roads in the national capital will remain closed.

As per the traffic advisory, only vehicles which are authorised will be permitted to enter the road around the Red Fort from 4 am to 10 am. Roads closed to general public in this timeframe are SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Lothian Road and Esplanade Road.

Other areas that will remain closed during this time include the Outer ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover and Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.

For both August 13 and 15, car owners without parking labels should keep away from Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Subhash Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Tilak Marg and Mandi House.

People who cross Yamuna-Pushta Road-GT Road from Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road, Nizamuddin Bridge, Connaught Place-Minto Road for their commute will need to take alternative routes.

Vehicles carrying goods will not be permitted to enter in the area between the Nizamuddin Bridge and Wazirabad bridge from 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13 and 15.

Bus movement

Entry to Ring Road between ISBT and NH-24 T-point will not be allowed. Bus routes that go to Delhi main railway station, Red Fort and Jama Masjid will either be on hold or diverted till 10 am.