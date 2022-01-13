Highest ever single-day Covid-19 spike recorded in Delhi with 28,865 fresh cases

Amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant resulting to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, Delhi has recorded the highest ever single-day spike in the number of infections on Thursday, January 13, according to the daily health bulletin.

Delhi on Thursday reported 28,867 Covid-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate surged to 29.21 percent, according to health department data.

Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year. According to the data, Thursday's positivity rate is the highest since May 3, when it was 29.6 percent.

On Wednesday, Delhi had logged 40 deaths, the highest since June 10 last year, when 44 fatalities were recorded. Of the 164 Covid deaths recorded in the first 13 days of January, most patients had comorbidities, according to government data.

Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said earlier today that there is no intent of imposing a lockdown in the city as of now, and the Covid-19 situation is currently under control.

Meanwhile, the AAP government in Delhi decided to tighten the Covid-19 restrictions in place in the city earlier this week. Now, the restaurants, bars, and clubs have been shut down in the national capital, and only delivery and takeaway services will remain available.

The authorities have also imposed a night curfew and a weekend lockdown in Delhi, when all movement apart from those involved in essential services, is restricted. Public gatherings in Delhi have been restricted and the vaccination pace is being ramped up.

(With PTI inputs)