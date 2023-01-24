As earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, meme fest erupts on social media

On January 24 at 2:28 pm, an earthquake that struck Delhi jolted the citizens. According to reports, the earthquake's epicentre is in Nepal and its magnitude is 5.8. Netizens started a meme fest on social media and shared amusing posts as the earthquake in Delhi NCR was felt.
Earthquake in Delhi/NCR#earthquake #delhincr #delhi pic.twitter.com/Eugk1Y5vqx — Deepak Kushwaha (@KushwahaDK) January 24, 2023
#earthquake again in delhi, people be like pic.twitter.com/VgVd2xLtio — sarcastic (@nam_bholgyamein) November 29, 2022
Earthquake in Delhi again. Plight of Delhiites pic.twitter.com/CGpEAd5qqp— MJ (@MJ_007Club) November 12, 2022
Earthquake in delhi#earthquake #Delhi#delhincr #earthquake pic.twitter.com/OY2G72dZ2Y — Yash Bhatnagar (@official_yash9) January 24, 2023
Earthquake in Delhi after every 4-5 days:#earthquake pic.twitter.com/IvBQRRF5OH — Saxena (@tweetsbysaxena) January 24, 2023