Delhi witnessed coldest November in last 71 years; here's the reason behind it

The month of November was the coldest for national capital Delhi in the last 71 years. The reason behind such severe cold in November was the absence of global factors like La Nina and Western Disturbance. Apart from this, the absence of rain in September and the lack of clouds in the sky also caused such cold weather in Delhi.

For the first time in the last 71 years, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius in November. It may be noted that according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the lowest temperature recorded in Delhi is generally around 12.9 degrees in November.

Significantly, not only in the month of November 2020, but low temperatures were recorded in October also, and the cold had broken the record of the last 58 years. In October this year, the minimum temperature was recorded at 17.2 degree Celsius. Such a cold winter in October was recorded in the year 1962 when the temperature was recorded at 16.9 degree Celsius.

This situation may get even worse. As per the weather department, Monday (November 30) was the coldest day of November in Delhi, when the minimum temperature dropped to 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Director-General of Indian Meteorological Department M Mahapatra says that global factors like La Nina have already made their impact felt. The weather reaches its peak when local and regional factors also contribute along with global factors. Due to this, such a cold November was seen in Delhi.

He further said that the absence of rain in the month of September also caused so much cold in Delhi in November. Due to no showers, the atmosphere was mostly dry and there was a lack of moisture, as a result, the sky was clear and there was a lack of clouds. When the sky is clear, it is cold.