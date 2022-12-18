Search icon
Delhi: Speeding car hits three children standing on footpath, hair-raising video surfaces

Delhi news: Two children, who were injured in the accident, are out of danger now. While the third kid is being treated at a hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

Delhi: Speeding car hits three children standing on footpath, hair-raising video surfaces
Delhi: Speeding car hits three children standing on footpath, hair-raising video surfaces (Photo: Screengrab)

Delhi: A speeding car hit three children in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh on Sunday morning after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Police said that the two children received minor injuries while the third is critical but stable and admitted to a hospital.

The incident has been caught on a CCTV camera which shows the Maruti Brezza car crashing into the footpath and hitting the children. The video further shows that nearby people rushed to help the children, while some caught the driver and could be seen beating him up.

The video may be triggering for some of the viewers. Discretion is advised.

