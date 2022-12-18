Delhi: Speeding car hits three children standing on footpath, hair-raising video surfaces (Photo: Screengrab)

Delhi: A speeding car hit three children in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh on Sunday morning after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Police said that the two children received minor injuries while the third is critical but stable and admitted to a hospital.

The incident has been caught on a CCTV camera which shows the Maruti Brezza car crashing into the footpath and hitting the children. The video further shows that nearby people rushed to help the children, while some caught the driver and could be seen beating him up.

The video may be triggering for some of the viewers. Discretion is advised.

WATCH Delhi A speeding car hits three children in Gulabi Bagh area this morning, two children received minor injuries while the third is critical but stable and admitted to a hospital Delhi Police



(Note: Graphic content, CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/1HAc4qyqGk — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

