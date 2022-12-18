Delhi traffic updates: Police issue advisory ahead of Kisan Garjana Rally on Monday, check routes to avoid (file photo)

Delhi traffic advisory: Ahead of the Kisan Garjana Rally in the national capital on Monday, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory. The will be held at Ramleela Ground in Delhi on December 19. It is being organised on the call of Bhartiya Kishan Sangh.

Hence, heavy traffic jams are expected in the surrounding areas. To ease the movement of vehicles and provide smooth passage to commuters, Delhi Traffic Police has put some restrictions and diversions in place from Monday, 9 am onwards.

The Delhi Police has shared the advisory on its official Twitter account, saying, "Traffic Advisory On the occasion of Kisan Garjana Rally, being organised at Ramleela Ground on 19.12.22, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made. Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly."

Delhi Police has given a list of diversions, restrictions, and instructions for the general public. Check the advisory below:

Traffic restrictions in Delhi

Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk.

From Minto Road R/L to R/A Kamla Market Vivekanand Marg.

JLN Marg (Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)

R/a Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk.

Chaman Lal Marg. Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road

Paharganj Chowk and R/A Jhandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate.

Traffic diversions in Delhi

Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk

Minto Road R/LAjmeri Gate

Chaman Lal Marg

Delhi Gate, JLN Marg

R/A Kamala Mkt. to Hamdard Chowk

Bhavbhuti Marg

Paharganj Chowk

Traffic Advisory

Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly. DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/i8fyDt4QQD — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 18, 2022

Instructions for general public: