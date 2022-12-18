Search icon
Delhi traffic updates: Police issue advisory ahead of Kisan Garjana Rally on Monday, check routes to avoid

Delhi traffic updates: Kisan Garjana Rally is being organised at Ramleela Ground on December 19.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 03:29 PM IST

Delhi traffic advisory: Ahead of the Kisan Garjana Rally in the national capital on Monday, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory. The will be held at Ramleela Ground in Delhi on December 19. It is being organised on the call of Bhartiya Kishan Sangh.

Hence, heavy traffic jams are expected in the surrounding areas. To ease the movement of vehicles and provide smooth passage to commuters, Delhi Traffic Police has put some restrictions and diversions in place from Monday, 9 am onwards.

The Delhi Police has shared the advisory on its official Twitter account, saying, "Traffic Advisory On the occasion of Kisan Garjana Rally, being organised at Ramleela Ground on 19.12.22, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made. Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly." 

Delhi Police has given a list of diversions, restrictions, and instructions for the general public. Check the advisory below:

Traffic restrictions in Delhi

  • Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk.
  • From Minto Road R/L to R/A Kamla Market Vivekanand Marg.
  • JLN Marg (Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)
  • R/a Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk.
  • Chaman Lal Marg. Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road
  • Paharganj Chowk and R/A Jhandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate.

Traffic diversions in Delhi

  • Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk
  • Minto Road R/LAjmeri Gate
  • Chaman Lal Marg
  • Delhi Gate, JLN Marg
  • R/A Kamala Mkt. to Hamdard Chowk
  • Bhavbhuti Marg
  • Paharganj Chowk

Instructions for general public:

  • Avoid above mentioned roads/stretches
  • Reach railway stations and airport well in time
  • Park at designated places only
  • Avoid roadside parking
  • Avail public transport
  • Report unusual/unidentified object or person immediately
