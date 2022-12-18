IMD rain warning for 9 Tamil Nadu districts from Monday, here's the list of cities

Tamil Nadu: Now IMD has predicted more rains from Monday (File)

India Meteorological Department's Tamil Nadu Centre has predicted heavy rains in four districts and heavy to very heavy rains in five others. Chennai isn't among them.

The weather department has attributed the rain forecast to a low pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal and the Equatorial Indian Ocean. IMD said this would impact the rain situation across the state.

Last week, another low pressure area triggered rains in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. These cities received heavy to very heavy rains that caused swelling in the city's water bodies, including the Chembarambakkam lake.

Many areas were inundated due to the rains.

Now IMD has predicted more rains from Monday.

According to the weather office, the cities with heavy rains include Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Pudukottai districts.

The cities with heavy to very heavy rains are: Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvarur, Kallakurichi and Thanjavur districts on Wednesday.