Delhi: Road caves in near under construction Maidangarhi metro station, pics surface

Delhi: No one was injured in the incident which took place around 4 am on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

A road has caved in near under construction Maidangarhi metro station in South Delhi. The road has sunk around 50 feet deep, Zee Delhi NCR reported. A crane engaged in the construction work got buried due to the road collapse. This incident took place around 4 am on Saturday and no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Due to the road collapse, the road from Maidangarhi to Saket in South Delhi has been completely closed. Metro workers on the spot have started repairing the road. Maidangarhi Metro Station is being constructed underground since last year. 

Mahavir Pradhan, head of the local RWA, said that for three to four days there had been a crack in the road at some places, but the company engaged in the construction of the metro did not pay any attention to it.

