Delhi on high alert after terror threat

The Delhi Police is on high alert after intelligence inputs claimed that some terrorists sneaked from Jammu and Kashmir and might be targeting the national capital.

As per reports, the security agencies have said that at least four to five terrorists left for Delhi on a truck and they might be entering Delhi by car, bus or taxi.

Some of these terrorists from J&K have already entered the city while some are trying to get inside.

A thorough search is being carried out at all guest houses and hotels in the city and vehicle with number plates from Kashmir are being scrutinised.

The railway stations and bus stations have also been alerted.