Delhi-Noida border to remain closed for movement of people

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Sunday announced that the Noida-Delhi border will continue to remain closed for the movement of public.

Announcing the latest guidelines for Unlock 1, Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate said that the decision was taken as the source of infection in 42 per cent of coronavirus cases in Noida in the last 20 days has been traced to Delhi.

In the official statement, the administration said that after consultation with the health and police departments, it has been decided in public interest that the status quo shall be maintained with respect to interstate border.

It may be recalled that the movement of people between Delhi and Noida was banned by the authorities on April 21.

For opening of shops, the administration said that previous directions of allowing 50 per cent shops in a market alternatively will continue to be in force.

Earlier this week, the Ghaziabad administration had decided to seal its borders with the national capital due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city. People providing essential services are, however, exempted.

Gautam Budh Nagar or Noida has been one of the worst affected districts from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.