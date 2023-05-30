Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service for this line, check easy step-by-step guide (photo: delhi metro)

Delhi Metro news: Now, you will be able to book tickets on WhatsApp for travelling in Delhi Metro on Airport Line (Orange Line). Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a WhatsApp-based ticketing service on its Airport Express Line (AEL) to enhance the travel experience for its commuters.

Delhi Metro commuters on AEL can use the WhatsApp chatbot-based QR Code tickets from their smartphones. This facility will make commuting more efficient and seamless for commuters. They can now purchase and use tickets generated in their phone itself through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot which is available in both English and Hindi.

Steps to obtain QR tickets in Delhi Metro:

1. Save DMRC’s official WhatsApp number 9650855800

2. You can scan the Chatbot QR code displayed prominently at customer care/ticket counters of all stations on Airport Express Line.

3. Send 'Hi' on the number

4. Select the preferred language

5. Choose the desired option i.e. Buy Ticket or Last Journey Tickets or Retrieve Ticket.

6. Choose the Source and Destination station

7. Select the Number of tickets to be purchased

8. Confirm and make the payment securely through the integrated payment gateway using a credit card or debit card or UPI

9. Receive a QR code ticket directly in the WhatsApp chat

10. Travel by tapping the QR ticket in mobile at the designated scanner at AFC gates for entry and exit

Features of WhatsApp ticketing service:

1. One can generate a maximum of 6 QR tickets for each passenger.

2. Validity of the QR ticket is the end of the business day. But once entry is done, passenger should exit within 65 mins from the destination station.

3. For Exit at source (origin) station, passenger should exit within 30 mins from the time of entry

4. Tickets cannot be booked after business hours i.e., from the start of revenue services to the close of revenue services of the day.

5. Cancellation of tickets is not allowed in WhatsApp Ticketing.

6. Marginal convenience fee will be charged for transactions done through credit/debit card. No convenience fee will be charged for UPI-based transactions.